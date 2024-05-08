Sette morti e diversi feriti in un raid di Israele su Gaza
epa10935865 Palestinians search among the rubble of the destroyed Al Faseih family house following an airstrike in the Al Shatea refugee camp, Gaza, 24 October 2023. More than 20 members from the Al Faseih family were killed following an airstrike the previous night. More than 5,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli airstrikes which followed. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 08 MAG - Almeno sette persone sono rimaste uccise e diverse altre ferite oggi in un attacco aereo israeliano sulla città di Gaza, rende noto l'ospedale al-Ahli. L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che il raid ha colpito un edificio residenziale nel quartiere orientale di Zeitoun. Le vittime apparterrebbero tutte alla stessa famiglia e tra loro ci sarebbero anche alcuni bambini, aggiunge la Wafa. Il bilancio dal 7 ottobre scorso nella Striscia di Gaza è di almeno 34.789 morti e 78.204 feriti, secondo il ministero della Sanità locale gestito da Hamas.
