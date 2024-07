Sette arresti per attacco incendiario ad una sinagoga in Grecia

epa08771816 Police officers stand at a checkpoint to make sure people follow coronavirus restrictions, at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, 25 october 2020. The measures, announced on 22 October during a televised address to the nation by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, saw overnight curfews coming into effect on 24 October in the country's high alert areas, from 00:30 am to 05:00 am, while wearing face masks will now become mandatory everywhere, both indoors and outdoors and in all public services and private companies. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU