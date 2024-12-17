Servizi ucraini,arrestati 12 agenti che spiavano per Mosca
epa11181168 Vasyl Malyuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, addresses the Forum 'Ukraine. Year 2024' in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2024. According to the Presidential Office, the main topics of the forum are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the operation of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraineâ€™s integration into the world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security commitments for Ukraine, and the protection of people. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 17 DIC - Il servizio di sicurezza ucraino Sbu ha dichiarato su Telegram, ripreso dal Guardian, di aver scoperto 12 agenti che svolgevano attività di spionaggio per conto della Russia in località che ospitano caccia F-16 e sistemi di difesa aerea in tutta l'Ucraina. Su Telegram lo Sbu afferma che e è stata arrestata "la più grande rete di agenti" nel nord e nel sud dell'Ucraina.
