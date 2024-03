Senegal, scarcerati i leader d'opposizione Sonko e Faye

epa11209878 A screen displays photos of Bassirou Diomaye Faye (L) and Ousmane Sonic (R) during the launch of Faye’s presidential campaign in Dakar, Senegal, 09 March 2024. Faye, of the dissolved party PASTEF, (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), is running in place of jailed Senegalese opposition Ousmane Sonko. Sonko and Faye are currently in prison but Faye could be freed soon, according to a recently passed amnesty law for political prisoners. The presidential election will take place on March 24. The vote was originally scheduled for 25 February but outgoing President Macky Sall postponed the elections on account of irregularities in the candidates selection process. The screen reads 'President, the project for a fair and prosperous sovereign Senegal'. EPA/JEROME FAVRE