Senato Usa boccia la proposta per mettere fine a shutdown
epa12435079 Speaker of the House Mike Johnson delivers remarks during a government shutdown press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 06 October 2025. Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the shutdown as it enters day six, with the US administration signaling that layoffs of federal workers are imminent and could be permanent. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 OTT - Come previsto, la proposta dei repubblicani per finanziare il governo federale e mettere fine allo shutdown è stata bocciata dal Senato americano.
