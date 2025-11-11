Senato Usa approva misura per mettere fine a shutdown
epa12428732 An exterior view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, USA, 03 October 2025. The US government shutdown has entered its 3rd day without reaching a consensus on the federal budget. The US Senate is due to vote again on budget legislation to reopen the government. EPA/WILL OLIVER
NEW YORK, 10 NOV - Il Senato americano approva il provvedimento per mettere fine allo shutdown. Il via libera è arrivato con 60 voti a favore e 40 contrari. La misura passa ora alla Camera, dove lo speaker Mike Johnson si augura di poter votare mercoledì così da riaprire il governo nei tempi più brevi possibili.
