Sei commercianti cristiani uccisi al confine tra Kenya e Somalia

epa03833658 A handout photo made available by the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) Information Support team (IST) shows a Kenyan military vehicle serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) dragging a destroyed vehicle allegedly belonging to Al Qaeda-affliated extremist group Al Shabaab, at Kismayo Airport in southern Somalia. At least seven Al Shabaab militants were killed and their vehicle destroyed early this morning following their attempt to attack the AMISOM camp at Kismayo International Airport in southern Somalia. EPA/RAMADAAN MOHAMED / AU UN IST PHOTO / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES