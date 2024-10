Seggi aperti in Brasile, oltre 155milioni chiamati alle urne

epa11175947 The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), accompanied by the first lady, Rosangela Lula da Silva (2-R), the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (L), and the first lady of the city, Cristine Paes (2-L), participates in the inauguration of the Gentileza Intermodal Terminal (TIG) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 February 2024. The TIG will be the largest integrated public transport terminal in Rio, connecting the BRT express corridor with the Light Rail Vehicle (VLT) and municipal bus lines. EPA/Andre Coelho