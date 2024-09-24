Sedici compagnie aeree cancellano voli da e per Tel Aviv
epa11579209 A man sits beneath the flight schedule board at the Ben Gurion International Airport after Israeli trade unionist and chairman of Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, announced a general strike; in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 September 2024. Israel's largest labor union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide general strike to start on 02 September urging the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal to secure the remaining hostages held by Hamas following the 07 October attack. Thousands of Israelis protested across Israel on 01 September following the recovery of the bodies of six hostagres held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 24 SET - A causa dell'escalation tra Israele e Hezbollah, 16 compagnie aeree hanno cancellato i voli da e per Tel Aviv: tra cui Iberia, British Airways, Lufthansa, United Airlines. Le altre sono Delta Airline, Wizz Air, Austrian Airlines, Ryanair, EasyJet, Vueling, Air India, Croatia Airlines. Alcune hanno cancellato fino alla fine di ottobre, altri fino alla fine di dicembre, altre ancora fino a data da stabilire.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti