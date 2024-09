Secondo aereo del Venezuela bloccato nella Repubblica Dominicana

epa11580579 An airplane that, according to the authorities, belongs to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is placed in the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 02 September 2024. The US authorities seize a $13M jet linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, landing it in Florida, USA. The Dassault Falcon 900, equivalent to Venezuela's Air Force One, was confiscated for sanction violations. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH