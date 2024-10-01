Seconda ondata di razzi su Tel Aviv e Gerusalemme
epa11636136 Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts projectiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 October 2024. Israel's military stated that Iran has launched missiles towards the State of Israel on 01 October, and asked citizens to 'remain vigilant' and to follow the Home Front Command's instructions directing people to protected areas and remain there 'until further instructions' are given. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 OTT - Una seconda ondata di missili sta investendo Tel Aviv e Gerusalemme. Nei cieli si vede la contraerea in azione.

