'Se Israele non avrà raggiunto obiettivi la guerra non finirà'
AA
ROMA, 11 GIU - "Israele non metterà fine alla guerra prima di aver raggiunto tutti i suoi obiettivi di guerra: distruggere le capacità militari e di governo di Hamas, liberare tutti gli ostaggi e garantire che Gaza non rappresenti una minaccia per Israele in futuro. La proposta presentata consente a Israele di raggiungere questi obiettivi, e Israele lo farà". Lo ha detto un alto funzionario israeliano, coperto da anonimato, in una nota.
