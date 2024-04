Scrivono 'Help' sulla spiaggia, salvi 3 naufraghi in Micronesia

epa11273155 A handout photo made available by US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia shows the crew of USCGC Oliver Henry make contact with three mariners stranded on Pikelot Atoll, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, 09 April 2024 (issued 11 April 2024). Watchstanders at Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received a distress call from a relative of the three mariners on 06 April, 2024, reporting her three uncles departed Polowat Atoll, Chuuk State, Easter Sunday for Pikelot Atoll, approximately 100 nautical miles northwest and had not returned, prompting the search. EPA/US COAST GUARD FORCES MICRONESIA / SECTOR GUAM / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES