Scoperto 'sito minoico unico' nell'isola greca di Creta

epa11096900 'Statue of a Goddess or Muse (Terpsichore)' is seen as Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni speaks during a cultural cooperation agreement with Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 22 January 2024. The agreement includes return of three objects in the collection of the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory and more educational opportunities for students. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER