Scontro fra un treno e un bus in Slovacchia, 5 morti e 5 feriti

epa11442040 The scene in the aftermath of a train crash in the city of Nove Zamky, Slovakia, 27 June 2024. The accident happened at a railway crossing near the town of Nove Zamky in Southern Slovakia. Five ambulances and two helicopters have been despatched to the accident site. An express train carrying more than 100 passengers from Budapest to Prague crashed into a bus shortly after 5 p.m. local time, killing at least five people and injuring several others. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK