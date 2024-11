Scontri in Georgia tra polizia e manifestanti pro-Ue

epa11746684 Georgian opposition supporters protest in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, 28 November 2024. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on 28 November that Tbilisi will refuse EU accession talks until 2028. On 26 October 2024, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. Around 20 parties competed for seats in the country's highest legislative body, which comprises 150 deputies. The ruling Georgian Dream Party was announced as the winner of the parliamentary elections. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI