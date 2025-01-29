Scontri in Congo, Usa chiedono immediato cessate il fuoco
epa11859330 Protesters loot a branch of Africell, a telecom company with Rwandan capital during a march in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 28 January 2025. Protesters took to the streets and reportedly attacked the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium and the United States, as they criticize international inaction as fighting between the Congolese military and the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, has left many casualties in Goma in the east of the country. EPA/CHRIS MILOSI
WASHINGTON, 28 GEN - Il capo della diplomazia americana Marco Rubio ha chiesto un "cessate il fuoco immediato" nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo, dove la principale città dell'est del Paese è in gran parte nelle mani del gruppo armato antigovernativo M23 e delle truppe ruandesi. In un appello al presidente ruandese Paul Kagame, il nuovo segretario di Stato americano "ha esortato un cessate il fuoco immediato nella regione e che tutte le parti rispettino l'integrità territoriale sovrana" della Repubblica Democratica del Congo, si legge in una nota del Dipartimento di Stato.
