Scontri in Colombia, sale a 47mila il numero di profughi in fuga

epa11846080 A soldier stands guard in front of the Tibu Municipal Hall in Tibu, Colombia, 22 January 2025. The streets of Tibu, an oil town in the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, have once again become the scene of the exodus of thousands of people seeking refuge from the violence between the guerrilla group of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and one of the dissident groups of FARC. EPA/MARIO CAICEDO