Scontri di confine tra le milizie di Etiopia e Somalia

epa11664679 An armored vehicle belonging to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia patrols the areas outside the General Kaahiye Police Academy following an attack that took place earlier in the day in Mogadishu, Somalia, 17 October 2024. A suicide bomber detonated explosives at a restaurant commonly visited by police officers within the police academy compound, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and injuring six others, according to police reports. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME