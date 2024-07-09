Scholz, mandato arresto per Navalnaya è contro la libertà
epa11467895 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to address the media before his departure to the NATO summit in Washington DC, at the airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, 09 July 2024. The meeting will focus on further measures to strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defence capabilities in response to the current security situation. The NATO summit in Washington is also on the 75th anniversary of the organization, which will be celebrated with a ceremony on 09 July. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
AA
ROMA, 09 LUG - "Il mandato d'arresto russo contro Yulia Navalnaya è un mandato d'arresto contro il desiderio di libertà e democrazia. Dopo la morte del marito Alexei Navalny, porta avanti la sua eredità - e con lei molti russi". Lo scrive su X il Cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz.
