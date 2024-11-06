Scholz, chiederò fiducia in Parlamento a metà gennaio
epa11706062 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2024. The German chancellor announced the dismissal of German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in the course of ongoing consultations between parts of the so-called traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
AA
BERLINO, 06 NOV - Il cancelliere tedesco Olaf Scholz intende chiedere la fiducia in Parlamento a metà gennaio. Lo ha spiegato in uno statement in cancelleria.
