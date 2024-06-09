Schlein, per il Pd è un risultato straordinario
epa11397704 PD (Democratic Party) leader Elly Schlein (L) arrives to cast her ballot for the European elections in a polling station in Bologna, Italy, 08 June 2024. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024, with the elections in Italy taking place on 08 June 2024. EPA/MICHELE LAPINI
ROMA, 10 GIU - "E' un risultato per noi straordinario, siamo il partito che cresce di più dalle politiche, la distanza da Fdi si restringe". Lo ha detto la segretaria Pd Elly Schlein al Nazareno.
