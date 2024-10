Schinas,'allerta anche in Europa in vista del 7 ottobre'

epa11611260 European Commission's Vice-President Margaritis Schinas (C) and Canary Islands' Regional President, Fernando Clavijo (unseen), address a joint press conference after they held a meeting to analyze the migrant situation in the islands, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tenerife Island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 18 September 2024. Schinas is to visit two shelters for alone migrant minors during his visit. EPA/Ramon de la Rocha