Scarcerato l'ex capo del cartello di Medellin, Fabio Ochoa

===CORRECTED CAPTION=== BOG07 - 19991013 - BOGOTA, COLOMBIA : Colombian drug kingpins Fabio Ochoa Vasquez (R) and Ever Villafane, (L), arrested in the drug sting "Operation Millennium", are presented to the press 13 October, 1999, in Bogota, along with 28 other suspects. The operation involved the Colombian police, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, the CIA and other Colombian security forces and was carried out in Mexico, Ecuador, the US and Colombia. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) EPA PHOTO AFP/MARCELO SALINAS