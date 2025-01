Sarkozy in tribunale, 'non troverete un euro di denaro libico'

epa11809578 French former president Nicolas Sarkozy returns after a break at the courthouse in Paris, France, 06 January 2025. Sarkozy and twelve other people, including three former ministers, stand trial for criminal conspiracy to receive funds for the 2007 presidential campaign from the regime of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy has already been convicted twice, in two separate cases, since he left office in 2012. The trial will last until 10 April. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ