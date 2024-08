Santiago Peña: 'Inaccettabile' sentenza della Corte venezuelana

epa11555684 The president of Paraguay Santiago Pena speaks next to the president of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves (out of frame) during a press conference in the presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica, 19 August 2024. Costa Rica announced they will support Paraguay in their accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) after a meeting between the leaders of the two countries where they talked about bilateral topics. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas