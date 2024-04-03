Sanchez, la risposta di Netanyahu sul raid è insufficiente
MADRID, 03 APR - La risposta fornita dal primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu sul raid che ha ucciso sette operatori umanitari della World Central Kitchen a Gaza è stata finora "insufficiente e inaccettabile": lo ha detto il premier spagnolo, Pedro Sanchez, in conferenza stampa da Doha, dove ha incontrato il primo ministro e ministro degli Esteri del Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. "Stiamo attendendo spiegazioni molto più dettagliate del perché di questo bombardamento", ha aggiunto.
