Salvini, piano Orban coraggioso, presto missione in Usa
epa11664104 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian PM's Press Office shows (L-R) Austrian Freedom party (FPOe) leader Harald Vilimsky, former Czech PM and ANO party leader Andrej Babis, Belgian party Vlaams Belang leader Tom Van Grieken, French leader of RN and Chairman of the Patriots for Europe group Jordan Bardella, parliamentary faction leader of the French party Rassemblement National (RN) Marine Le Pen, MEP and Greek Voice of Reason Party leader Afroditi Latinopoulou, Hungarian Prime Minister and Fidesz party leader Viktor Orban, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Lega party leader Matteo Salvini, Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme, Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders and Spanish Vox party leader Santiago Abascal posing for a family photo during a leaders' meeting of the Patriots for Europe group of the European Parliament in the Hungarian House in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2024. EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER/HUNGARIAN PM'S PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT HUNGARY OUTHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 DIC - "Il piano di Viktor Orban è coraggioso e plausibile, sono convinto che il 2025 grazie anche all'elezione di Trump sarà l'anno della pace". Lo ha detto il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini uscendo dal prevertice dei Patrioti a Bruxelles. "Oggi abbiamo fatto il punto sul Consiglio europeo quindi sul tema delle auto, dello stop alle ecofollie e al Green Deal, abbiamo ragionato di una missione a Washington presto, della fine della guerra e di un alleanza tra i nostri movimenti giovanili", ha spiegato Salvini.
