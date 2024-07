Saliti a 9 i morti in attentato in un caffè di Mogadiscio

epa11479472 People look at the damage at the site of a bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, 15 July, 2024. Nine people were killed and more than 20 wounded late 14 July when a car bomb struck a cafe packed with football fans watching the final of the Euro 2024, Mohamed Yusuf, an official from the national security agency confirmed on 15 July. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME