Salgono a 51 le vittime delle piogge torrenziali in Spagna
epa11691923 Two people stand on a bridge overlooking the Turia River, which is experiencing increased water levels after heavy rainfalls hit the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 30 October 2024. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. The storm has impacted multiple areas of the city, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives due to flooding. EPA/BIEL ALINO
MADRID, 30 OTT - E' salito a 51 il numero delle vittime delle piogge torrenziali nella provincia di Valencia, secondo i dati ufficiali diffusi dalla Comunità Valenziana ripresi dalla radio Cadena Ser. Si tratta di un bilancio non definitivo, destinato ad aggravarsi, dal momento che sono numerose le persone ancora disperse.
