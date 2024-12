Salgono a 31 i corpi trovati in fosse comuni in Messico

epa08128754 View of the site where a clandestine grave was found, in the municipality of Tlajomulco, state of Jalisco, Mexico, 14 January 2020. At least 29 bodies and an undetermined number of human remains have been found in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, sources from the State Prosecutor's Office reported. EPA/Francisco Guasco