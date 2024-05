Salgono a 165 i morti per le alluvioni nel sud del Brasile

epa11364736 A woman walks in the middle of a flood affected area in the city of Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 23 May 2024. Residents in southern Brazil began cleaning their homes in cities and neighborhoods where river levels have dropped, almost three weeks after the onset of unprecedented flooding. In Porto Alegre, the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the Guaiba River dropped to 3.90 meters still 90 centimeters above flood level, but a significant reduction from the record 5.35 meters reached in early May. EPA/Daniel Marenco