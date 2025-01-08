Salgono a 13 i morti per il raid russo a Zaporizhzhia
epa11768795 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows shows Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a rocket strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 10 December 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least three people were killed and 16 others injured when a ballistic missile hit a medical center and an administrative building, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE / HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 08 GEN - Il bilancio dell'attacco russo a Zaporizhzhia in Ucraina sale a 13 morti: lo afferma il capo dell'amministrazione militare regionale Ivan Fedorov su Telegram. I russi hanno attaccato un impianto industriale provocando anche 30 feriti.
