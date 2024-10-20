Sale a 87 il bilancio dei morti a Beit Lahiya, nel nord di Gaza
epa11668052 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of the destroyed house of the Al-Tilbany family following an Israeli air strike in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, 19 October 2024. According to a report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least eight members of the Shnaa family were killed following an Israeli air strike in the camp. More than 42,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 20 OTT - E' salito a 87 morti e oltre 40 feriti il numero dei morti nell'attacco israeliano di ieri sera sulla città di Beit Lahiya, nel nord di Gaza. Lo scrive la Bbc online citando il ministero della Sanità di Hamas. Nel suo ultimo aggiornamento, il ministero aggiunge che diverse persone sono ancora sotto le macerie e su strade che le squadre dei soccorritori e le ambulanze non possono raggiungere.
