Sale a 64 bilancio delle vittime in Spagna, molti dispersi

epa11692202 Rescuers search for missing people among debris brought by the floods in Letur, in the province of Albacete, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 62 lives being lost in the province of Valencia due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of the province of Valencia, caused by the severe storm DANA. In Letur, Albacete province, one of the areas affected by torrential rains, emergency personnel and soldiers continue the search for six missing people. EPA/MANU