Sale a 126 morti il bilancio del terremoto in Tibet

epa11810757 Rescuers work in an earthquake-affected area in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, 07 January 2025. Thirty-two people have been confirmed dead and 38 injured during the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. (Beijing Time) on January 7, according to regional disaster relief headquarters. EPA/XINHUA / Jigme Dorje CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY