Sale a 10 il bilancio dei morti del raid russo a Zaporizhzhia

epa11770399 Ukrainian rescuers extract the body from the site of a rocket strike on a private clinic in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 11 December 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian rescuers recovered another body from the rubble on 11 December, bringing the death toll to eight. At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured, including a child, after a missile hit a medical center and an administrative building on 10 December 2024, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU). EPA/OLEG MOVCHANIUK