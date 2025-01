Saldatore cercasi, si presentano solo donne, cinque assunte

epa09060036 Ines Louihik, 26-years old welder works in a welding workshop in Tunis, Tunisia, 05 March 2021 (Issued on 07 March 2021). Ines says: 'In 2019, I passed the welding exam, I was the only woman with 35 men. It is very difficult to be accepted as a woman, many people think that welding is hard work exclusively for men but I have proven that women can be welders too and I am very proud of myself. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA