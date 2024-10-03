Rutte in Ucraina per mostrare il sostegno della Nato
epa11634847 Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and Jens Stoltenberg speak to each other on the day Rutte succeeds Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General, at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2024. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte succeeds Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on 01 October 2024 after the latter's ten years at the helm of the Alliance. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
KIEV, 03 OTT - Il neo segretario della Nato Mark Rutte è oggi a Kiev per mostrare il sostegno dell'Alleanza due giorni dopo il suo insediamento.
