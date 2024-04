Russia: Tass, Ivanov rimosso da vice ministro della Difesa

epa11297458 A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service shows Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur attending a meeting in Moscow, Russia, 23 April 2024 (issued 24 April 2024). The Basmanny Court of Moscow ordered Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov to remain in custody for two months, until 23 June 2024, on suspicion of taking bribes. He was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on 23 April, over bribery allegations. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES