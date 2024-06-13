Russia: reporter Usa Gershkovich incriminato per spionaggio

epa11296555 Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage during his arrest appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 23 April 2024. The court rejected Gershkovich's appeal on his arrest as he is awaiting the trial. Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist at The Wall Street Journal covering Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg on 29 March 2023. The Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. He is charged under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - Espionage, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years. EPA/STRINGER