Russia, morta una donna in raid ucraini nella regione di Mosca

epa10813162 Municipal workers collect debris the morning after two drones were shot down in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, Russia, 22 August 2023. One injured and no casualties were reported when two drones were shot down in the sky over the Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on 22 August. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Moscow region on the night between 21 and 22 August, and that electronic warfare (EW) brought down two more drones in the Bryansk region. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV