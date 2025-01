Russia, gruppo Dnepr ha ucciso 110 soldati ucraini

epa04656204 Volunteers of the 'Dnepr' battalion, one of them carrying his gun, kneel down as they pay tribute to a friend who was killed near the village of Shyrokino in the Donetsk region, during the funeral ceremony in Mariupol, Ukraine, 10 March 2015. US President Barack Obama and European Council President Donald Tusk on 09 March called for unity on Ukraine and discussed Europe's security challenges, including terrorism. Obama saluted German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for their work in establishing the Minsk ceasefire process. EPA/IRINA GORBASYOVA