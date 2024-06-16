Russia: due guardie carcerarie in ostaggio di detenuti Isis
MOSCA, 16 GIU - Due guardie carcerarie sono state prese in ostaggio da alcuni membri dell'Isis in un centro di detenzione nella regione di Rostov, nel sud della Russia. "I detenuti in una delle celle del centro numero 1 (...) della regione di Rostov hanno preso in ostaggio due agenti della polizia penitenziaria", si legge in un comunicato. Sono in corso trattative per liberarli.
