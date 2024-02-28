Russia, difesa aerea abbatte drone ucraino su Belgorod

epa10222974 Debris after shelling on infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 04 October 2022 amid Russia's military invasion. According to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's office, the Russian military shelled Kharkiv from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia presumably. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV