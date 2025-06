Russia, 'conquistati 2 villaggi nel nord-est dell'Ucraina'

epa12033393 Relatives and friends of Viktor and Olga Boyko, who died following a missile strike, attend their funeral ceremony in a cemetery in Sumy, Ukraine, 15 April 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. According to a report by the State Emergency Service, 35 people were killed, including 2 children, and at least 129 people were injured after two Russian rockets struck downtown Sumy on the morning of 13 April 2025. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV