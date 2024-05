Russia:confermata condanna a 4 anni per ultranazionalista Girkin

epa11103239 The former first Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People Republic DPR Igor Strelkov (Girkin), accused of public calls for extremism, attends a verdict announcement at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 25 January 2024. Strelkov has been charged with public calls for extremist activity on the Internet and faces up to five years in prison. The Moscow City Court found him guilty of public calls to extremism and sentenced Igor Strelkov to four years in the colony. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV