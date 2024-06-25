Russia blocca i siti di Rai, La7, Repubblica e Stampa

epa11429989 Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, on the Memory and Sorrow Day in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2024. The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is observed annually on 22 June in Russia to commemorate those who died defending the Soviet Union from the Nazi Germany and its allies during Operation Barbarossa, launched on 22 June 1941 during World War II. EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT