Russia, abbattuti 6 droni ucraini durante la notte
epa11154575 A handout picture made available by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel shows destruction at the scene following shelling in central Belgorod, 650km from Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2024. Gladkov reported that five people were killed, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children, as a result of shelling from Ukraine. EPA/BELGOROD GUVERNER VYACHESLAV GLADCOV TELEGRAM CHANNEL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 25 FEB - Nella notte i sistemi antiaerei russi hanno abbattuto due droni ucraini sull'oblast di Belgorod e altri quattro sul Mar Nero. Lo riferisce il ministro della Difesa di Mosca citato dalla Tass. "Un attacco terroristico del regime di Kiev è stato sventato durante la notte nel tentativo di colpire due aree sul territorio della Federazione russa attraverso alcuni droni - ha detto il ministro -. I velivoli sono stati intercettati e distrutti dalle difese aeree in servizio sul territorio dell'oblast di Belgorod e sulle acque del Mar Nero".
