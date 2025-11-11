Russia, abbattuti 37 droni ucraini nella notte
epa11975222 A handout photo made available by the Governor of Saratov Region press service shows a damaged window of a hospital, following a Ukrainian drone attack in Engels, Saratov region, Russia, 20 March 2025. The buildings of a hospital, two kindergartens and a school in Engels were damaged, and two people were injured, said the region's governor, Roman Busargin. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 54 drones were shot down over the region. In total, on the night of March 20, air defense systems destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones over the Saratov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Lipetsk regions and the Republic of Crimea. EPA/GOVERNOR OF SARATOV REGION PRESS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 11 NOV - I sistemi di difesa antiaerea russi hanno abbattuto 37 droni ucraini durante la notte passata. Lo ha reso noto il ministero della Difesa spiegando che "10 velivoli sono stati intercettati sulla Crimea, altri otto sull'oblast di Saratov, sette su quello di Orel, tre su quello di Lipeck, tre su Rostov e altri tre nel Mar Nero". Uno ciascuno, invece, sugli oblast di Brjansk, di Voroneze di Kaluga.
