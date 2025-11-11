Russia, abbattuti 37 droni ucraini nella notte

epa11975222 A handout photo made available by the Governor of Saratov Region press service shows a damaged window of a hospital, following a Ukrainian drone attack in Engels, Saratov region, Russia, 20 March 2025. The buildings of a hospital, two kindergartens and a school in Engels were damaged, and two people were injured, said the region's governor, Roman Busargin. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 54 drones were shot down over the region. In total, on the night of March 20, air defense systems destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones over the Saratov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Lipetsk regions and the Republic of Crimea. EPA/GOVERNOR OF SARATOV REGION PRESS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES